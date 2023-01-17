Community servants honored: Nevada City Chamber of Commerce announces 2022 Awards for Outstanding Community Service

Nevada City Mayor Doug Fleming looks on during a previous Nevada City Chamber of Commerce awards event.

 Elias Funez file photo

The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 121st Annual Installation and Awards for outstanding community service. These annual awards honor both businesses, organizations, and individuals who have made significant contributions to the Nevada City community through their time, actions, talents and dedication. Those selected serve as a role model for compassion and service, and are constantly striving to make the world a better place.

“Each year the award winners are nominated and selected by the Chamber’s Board of Directors,” said Gretchen Bond, Chamber Board President. “With so many generous, supportive, innovative and hard-working people, businesses, and organizations in our community, it’s always hard to narrow it down. This year’s recipients represent how unique the business community is and how each of us can have such a profound impact on the life of others.”