Nevada City celebrates Constitution Day with 53rd annual parade

Free parking and shuttle service is available from the Nevada County Government Center to Washington Street overpass between noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Think you could be president for a day? This weekend 45 locals will get their chance at the 53rd annual Constitution Day parade in Nevada City.

The parade, starting Sunday at 2 p.m. on Broad Street, will cap off a whole weekend of Constitution-related educational festivities, making it one of the largest Constitution Day observances in the country.

The weekend-long celebration will include free musical performances, a re-enactment of the signing of the Constitution, Revolutionary War demonstrations at Pioneer Park, and the 28th annual Rotary Duck Race all leading up to the parade.

Past celebrations have drawn attendees by the thousands, turning a quiet Sunday in the community into a patriotic party.

What is Constitution Day?

Constitution Day began nationally as a way to celebrate the adoption of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787 and to recognize those who have become U.S. citizens. Nevada City’s celebration of the day dates back to 1967 when it was founded by Col. Willliam H. Lambert.

Since 1988, the parade has featured the Famous Marching Presidents and their First Ladies, giving local residents an opportunity to stroll down the parade route assuming the roles of current and former leaders. The presidential marchers began as an art project idea that David Parker, a Nevada City council member who plays Martin Van Buren, came up with in the middle of the night 30 years ago.

“They really go all out with their costumes and take everything very seriously,” Nevada City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cathy Whittlesey said. “It’s really something to see and it’s all about educating people on the Constitution.”

The marchers try to keep as historically accurate as possible, while still keeping everything festive.

“Especially the First Ladies,” Parker said. “They really go all out with their costumes.”

This year’s parade will feature floats, historical units, and local community organizations. The parade will be led by Grand Marshal Stuart Wright, who serves as grand master of Masons in California. The parade’s theme will be “One Giant Leap for Mankind,” commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Parade officials will be accepting entries until the day of the parade, on Sept. 15.

