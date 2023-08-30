Staff Writer
The Nevada City Council approved plans for the 2024 Chinese New Year Parade organized by Community Asian Theater of the Sierras (CATS).
The police escorted parade is being planned for February 25, 2024 and will begin in Robinson Plaza ending at the Miner’s Foundry, according to the staff report.
“Having been dark for the past three years due to the pandemic, the Nevada City Chinese Lunar New Year Festival and Parade returns and welcomes the Year of the Dragon,” Jeannie Wood representing CATS said.
Chinese New Year Festivals are rare in rural communities, and CATS, along with the Miners Foundry Cultural Center are proud to present this tenth family-friendly celebration, honoring the early Chinese Gold Rush pioneers and railroad workers of the Sierra, according to Wood.
“Nevada County was once home to thousands of Chinese during the Gold Rush, and this event honors their legacy,” Wood said.
Parade entries include Chinese ceremonial Lion Dancers and a 72 foot Chinese Dragon from Eastern Ways Martial Arts of Sacramento, according to Wood.
The Grass Valley Taiko drummers are scheduled to perform and school children are invited to make fans and dragons to carry in the parade, according to Wood.
Admission to the Foundry is free from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. where the entertainment will continue.
Vendors set up in the Foundry will be selling food as well as Asian-themed arts and crafts, Asian teas, dragon horoscope tattoos, and books and DVDs by author and filmmaker Bill George on Chinese Gold Rush and railroad history, according to Wood.
The Foundry bar will be serving up Asian inspired drinks and refreshments.
“We can never have enough parades in our city,” Councilmember Gary Petersen said.
The grand marshals for the parade are Eliza Tudor along with the board and staff of the Nevada County Arts Council.
CATS are seeking parade entries, entertainers, vendors, sponsors, and volunteers to help with the parade and other set up required. Those interested may contact Jeannie Wood at info@catsweb.org.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
