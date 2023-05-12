Staff Writer

A contract was approved by the Nevada City Council and Jonathan Rowe, owner of The Stone House, to the joint funding of repairs and improvements to remediate the sinkhole located on Rowe’s property located at 107 Sacramento Street in Nevada City after ongoing negotiations going back as far as 2019 as previously reported by The Union.

