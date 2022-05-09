Nevada City aims to keep noise in check

As the summer season approaches and numerous events are held at Pioneer Park, Nevada City officials say they’re dedicated to maintaining a quality of life for everyone.

And that means keeping the noise to a reasonable level.

There are no city-sponsored events yet for the band shell, though some 20 nonprofits are renting it between Memorial Day and Labor Day, said City Manager Sean Grayson. Some of these will include the Deer Creek Music Festival, Movies in the Park, Sierra Jazz Society, Nevada County Concert Band, and the Jerry Bash.

“Essentially, all have amplified music of some kind, even those that are primarily acoustic,” said Grayson. “We have not had noise complaints specific to acoustic music.”

Downtown also has a handful of events planned over the next several months, like the Summer Nights markets and July Fourth parade.

“These are largely long-standing events and primarily during the day,” Grayson said.

How far noise travels from these events depends upon multiple factors. This can include volume, direction and intervening sound that deadens the echo, such as buildings.

“Dining and routine traffic have not been the source of noise complaints, generally speaking,” said Grayson.

The noise is measured with sound meters, Grayson said. City code sets maximum decibels for day and night, based on the receiving location.

MONITOR

The city has hired Bollard Acoustical Consultants, Inc. to furnish an update to the noise element of the city’s general plan. The city has performed comprehensive sound analysis at Pioneer Park and in specific downtown sites.

“The city will monitor events through the summer to match specific sound generation at various locations against the findings of the study and will provide enforcement where it is needed,” said Grayson.

Information gained from sound analysis will be given to the Planning Commission or City Council, along with any recommended policy revisions. Noise violators could face fines, prohibition of amplified music or any music. It’s possible sound dampening techniques could be applied.

One or all of these options may be implemented, “given the situation at play,” Grayson said, adding, “Additionally, noise violations at permitted events at Pioneer Park could result in future events being denied for the offender.”

In an online post by the police department, law enforcement has said spring and summer events are amping up and residents are excited. However, with several events taking place at Pioneer Park and downtown, the police department reminded citizens it’s collecting data to enable city leaders to craft updated policies about allowable noise levels and events with amplification.

Police are prepared to enforce current policies when warranted, though officers hope for a great deal of self-regulation. Presenters are encouraged to stay mindful of volume, how far sound carries and, particularly, the time of day.

“In the past, responsible band shell and park users like the Foundry, KVMR and Nevada City Film Festival used amplified music without offending the neighborhood,” said Vice Mayor Doug Fleming. “They knocked on doors and let the neighbors know that there was a concert coming up, and gave out our free tickets and self-regulated without any complaints. Now, even if the good actors go astray of the regulations, the city will have personnel monitoring the sound who can pull the plug if there are complaints over policy violations. NCPD will be on notice for all events and will step in if needed. But with a dedicated sound monitor, we hope that the threat of having the music cut off will encourage self-regulation in lieu of shutting down the event.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com