Nevada City aims at recovery: Commercial Street closed to traffic until Labor Day

The restaurant tents are coming down, the downtown mask mandate coming off, and lower Commercial Street will stay closed until Sept. 6 to allow outdoor dining to continue in Nevada City.

Local merchants convinced the City Council this week that the closure would help businesses there recover from pandemic losses.

In spring 2020, the 200 block was closed for infrastructure improvements, and restaurants were only allowed to serve take-out.

Shana Maziarz, owner of Three Forks Bakery & Brewery, explained her restaurant enforces social distancing and cannot increase indoor seating even though the guidelines now will allow them to do so. It does not feel safe yet, she said.

“At this point, we’re really counting on outdoor seating because last year was really hard on our bottom line,” Maziarz told the council Wednesday during the broadcast of their meeting. “Since we’ve had nice weather and outdoor seating, we’re finally getting caught up. I’ll reiterate how important outdoor seating has been to us in crawling out of the financial hole we got into last year.”





On Tuesday, City Manager Joan Phillipe, with council members Gary Petersen and Doug Fleming, as well as City Engineer Bryan McAlister met with nearly a dozen merchants at the west end of lower Commercial Street.

During the council meeting, Phillipe pointed out that initially, after construction was completed, Commercial Street was scheduled to reopen.

She outlined three alternatives. The first was to keep the street closed. The second, open the street completely. The third was a compromise — open the street to vehicles on one side, but keep the other side open for outdoor dining.

Phillipe also included caveats if the street remained fully or partially closed: maintaining a 14-foot safety drive aisle along streets with outdoor dining; restaurants serving alcohol must have a barrier around diners; and tables near the curb must keep a five-foot turn space from the edge of sidewalks, which would remain open to pedestrians.

Also, tents will be prohibited, but umbrellas are OK if they have a weighted base and a canopy the size of the table top. No more amplified music will be allowed, but acoustic music is permitted.

And since encroachment permits issued last spring have expired, all restaurants must re-apply to carry on outdoor dining. Since the recent relaxing of COVID restrictions, there will be a tweak to the mask ordinance, Phillipe said. While complying with CDC guidelines, signage will be removed that says the city is a mandated mask community.

Mayor Erin Minett said she and Vice Mayor Duane Strawser recently sat at a couple of the block’s restaurants, for council homework, and were astonished by a motorist who drove around the large green barrier at the base of the street and on up the block.

Minett suggested keeping Commercial Street closed until Labor Day and removing large green barriers at both ends of the block that had prompted complaints about their ugliness.

“So many people told me, ‘We want to come out again and be part of the community,’” she recalled. “The street has been closed for over a year. Personally, I don’t think we need to open it until we tear up the street again.” More work is scheduled for January.

Strawser said he would defer to the merchants. “Personally, I like the idea of the compromise (alternative 3) — keep one side of the street open and closed on the other.”

Maziarz said it wouldn’t be possible to have outdoor dining and maintain the 14-foot safety drive aisle, since restaurants are on both sides of the street.

“The street is narrow, and I think the safety corridor and outdoor dining are mutually exclusive,” she said.

Teresa Mann, owner of J.J. Jackson’s vendor of gifts, body care, home accessories, cards and toys, supported closure of lower Commercial.

“I can’t say it’s a huge boon to have the street closed but closure does create community, a community of business,” she said. “It will enhance our businesses in the long run.”

Mann pointed out that retail also is still digging out from under the pandemic.

“I’m a big believer in community and if we create a community spirit we’ll be stronger together,” she said. “This is not just about getting through the pandemic, but building a stronger community.”

Phillipe said inconsistency of guidelines and enforcement is an often-heard complaint. She recommended an ordinance, but staff will need time next week to draft the text. Staff will also address maintaining handicap space, the number of parking spaces per business, and possibly allowing amplified music under stricter regulation.

Minett nominated council members Daniela Fernandez and Doug Fleming to the committee to draw up more consistent guidelines, as well as remove the mask mandate signage. The council voted unanimously to move forward with the recommendations.

William Roller is a staff writer for The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com