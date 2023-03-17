The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is pleased to invite you to join us in dedicating the plaque commemorating the Nevada City African Methodist Episcopal Church on Friday, March 17 at 11:30am located at 549 N. Pine St, Nevada City. Speakers will include Nevada County Historical Society’s Linda Jack.
Prior to the establishment of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Nevada City in 1864, the Black residents would travel and attend services at the AME Church in Grass Valley. In that year, a fundraising festival to cover the building expenses of the new church was attended by both Black and white residents of the area.