Necessary count: Homeless point-in-time count to identify housing barriers

Members of the Continuum of Care outreach team approach an individual sleeping on the ground off Sutton Way Thursday afternoon in Grass Valley. The man was given a gift card by the team, who counted him among individuals for the point-in-time count.

Photo: Elias Funez

Dennis Kosher has been living in Nevada County since he moved here from Redwood City in 1979.

Now, he said he lives on the streets after homeless shelter protocol changed, a result of the pandemic.

“It sucks,” Kosher said of sleeping on the streets or at a relative’s house, where he’s “overstayed his welcome.”

“I miss what family I have left,” he said.

Kosher was one of the people encountered Thursday by a group taking part in Nevada County’s 10-day homeless population count.

Brendan Phillips, the housing manager for Nevada County Health and Human Services, said Point-in-Time (PIT) counts are required by the federal government and have been for nearly 20 years.

Members of Sierra Roots help with documentation for the homeless point-in-time count during intake at Wednesday evening’s emergency cold weather shelter in Nevada City. The count will continue for the next 10 days from different Nevada County locations.

Photo: Elias Funez

The Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development sets regulations for the PIT counts, Phillips said, which in odd years include those sheltered and unsheltered and, in even years, just those who are sheltered.

The counts ask the primary question — “Where did you sleep the night of the (insert date here).”

A variety of HUD-required questions follow, Phillips said, none that collect personally identifying information.

“In addition to those questions, we ask four local questions that are not required: How long have you lived here? Why do you stay? Are you or were you in the foster care system? And a question about justice involvement,” Phillips said.

The count began Thursday, asking where participants slept the night the night before.

Cooking and bedding material lay stored against an electrical utility box along Sutton Way during Thursday’s homeless point-in-time count in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

Joe Naake, vice chair of the county’s Continuum of Care, said his team began with the Glenbrook Basin outside of Hospitality House and the Spirit Empowerment Center. Social workers from his nonprofit will soon make their way to Nevada City, North San Juan and eventually to South County, as well as Penn Valley.

Naake said even if people are not willing to be interviewed, they will be tallied by his HOME team.

“After 10 days, the data is all submitted to the Homeless Management Information System administrator at Connecting Point, who tabulates that data, looks for any duplication and then submits the report to HUD in a very specific format,” Phillips said.

Naake said the county’s count hovered around 400 people for the last seven years, until the pandemic hit.

Point-in-time count workers talk to a man near the Hospitality House homeless shelter off Sutton Way in Grass Valley Thursday.

Photo: Elias Funez

The count is never completely accurate, but the idea is to have it at a colder point in the year when transients in “a large, rural community that is heavily wooded“ would be most likely to take advantage of public resources.

Naake described the transients most Nevada County residents would recognize easily as “service resistant.”

Phillips said HUD validates the data months after it’s submitted.

CHANGES

The state began allocating funds to counties and Continuum of Care groups based on each jurisdictions’ share of the total state homeless population measured by PIT count data in 2017, Phillips said.

According to Phillips, the county has done an unsheltered and sheltered count every year except for 2020, when COVID-19 was beginning and they only conducted a sheltered count. HUD waived the count altogether in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Members of the Continuum of Care homeless outreach team talk with a man walking along Sutton Avenue near the Hospitality House homeless shelter Thursday afternoon as part of the homeless point-in-time count.

Photo: Elias Funez

“This was because in most communities, counts occur in large, congregate shelters and at local “events” that offer services and incentives to bring unsheltered folks together to be counted,“ Phillips said.

Phillips said shelters were required to reduce their census “and events became impossible because of transmission risks,” changing how the community conducted its usual outreach.

The count is coordinated and is a requirement for the local Continuum of Care, Phillips said. The CoC — or Continuum of Care program — is comprised of every entity that serves homeless populations. That requires much coordination, as all shelters and non-shelters are working to survey and collect data over the allowed timeframe.

The belongings of homeless individuals sits along Sutton Way Thursday, while some of the items are being towed away to a storage facility.

Photo: Elias Funez

