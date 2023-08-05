It’s often said that one shouldn’t mix business with pleasure, but for Debora Thomason and Terri Van Wagner, it seems to be a formula for success.
The two best friends are neighbors as well and recently began The Neater Nest, a professional organizing service looking to help people consolidate, rearrange, and get rid of their stuff.
“This is a start-up,” Van Wagner said. “We’ve been best friends and neighbors for years and years and I just quit my other job and we decided to strike out into business. I think it was May or June when we made the change. We kind of geek out about organizing. We just love it.”
“We both moved next door to each other and we were both naturally just doing that, helping each other organizing things,” added Thomason.
“We’ve done it kind of free-lancing before,” Van Wagner said of the pairs’ organizational skills. “We worked for a couple people. So we had done it a few times before because people knew that we were good at it. We figured, let’s do this. It’s hard physical work but we just get so excited when we see this mess turn into this beautiful space. It’s really rewarding, and the clients get so excited.”
As Thomason and Van Wagner discovered, people’s stuff is as unique as the person. With that, sometimes people are unwilling to let things go or even make a slight change in habit.
“We’re actually working on a couple people too because some people have a lot of stuff,” Thomason said. “And they’re not really sure, so sometimes just suggesting…we’re working on a couple people who want our help but are almost embarrassed. They have so much stuff and we’re like, ‘It’s okay.’ I’ll give them ideas because they don’t necessarily want to get rid of it, but we can put that stuff in another place so you have your prime space and they’re like ‘oh!’ They’re thinking it through.”
The two proprietors of The Neater Nest are certified professional organizers, a profession in which a keen eye and sense of logic is helpful.
“We enjoy helping people,” said Van Wagner. “We love working with seniors; they can’t often do a lot of physical stuff so we enjoy helping them out. And busy professionals too. They just don’t have time. They have kids and jobs.
“For me, if I have a space in my house that is messy or cluttered, it drives me crazy. I can’t stand it. And other people don’t see it. They just don’t see it until you’ve cleaned it and then they’re like, oh my gosh! If it’s not useful, let’s just let it go.”
Like any job that involves cleaning, the owners of The Neater Nest have definitely had their moments of dealing with some challenging situations, made all the more complex considering they are in someone’s home rooting through their belongings. They’ve seen some things.
“We had a bathroom that was pretty smelly under the sink. It was like, where are my gloves?” said Van Wagner.
“That same home the closet was beautiful—a huge closet but I was like, they’re not using this properly,” Thomason said. “It could look so much more beautiful and be more functional. So we were very fortunate to be able to do that and actually their daughter hired us to do it as a surprise while her parents were on vacation. It really was fun.
“You never know what you are going to come across,” added Van Wagner. “Some people are nervous about having strangers in their home. The customer can be there the whole time. We’ve come across guns and jewelry and all kinds of stuff and we’ll give it to the homeowner or we’ll put it back where it came from. We want clients to feel really comfortable with us.”
Thomason said that it can be somewhat difficult to rummage through someone else’s personal belongings, but the goal of clearing out and making space is ultimately the overriding factor. That said, they are sensitive to people who may be reluctant to let go of something.
“That one client who was out of town, I mean, they had holey clothes, and they obviously might want to get rid of it but maybe it’s their ‘working on the car’ clothes or something,” said Thomason. “We didn’t get rid of anything. They weren’t there. But I am sure we will run across that. If it’s just sentimental let’s just put it in a keepsake box. It doesn’t have to be taking up your space but it’s still there.”
The two clarify that although their job is to straighten and organize, one need not be intimidated when walking into each of their homes.
“Some of my closets look like that, trust me,” said Thomason.
The Neater Nest is ultimately out to aid clients in getting things together. They offer clients organizational tools such as bins and baskets, and will be happy to do the purchasing, but when it boils down to it, it’s all about the customer’s preferences. Do you want things labeled? Great. Would you prefer your cereal and grains be held in plastic containers? They can do that too. Each experience with The Neater Nest will be totally customizable.
“People say if you love what you’re doing it’s not work at all and I think we’ve found that sweet spot for us,” said Thomason. “We’re giddy.”
To reach The Neater Nest for your organizing needs, please email theneaternest@gmail.com or visit theneaternest.com.