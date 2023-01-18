Managing Editor
Nevada County residents welcomed the sun Tuesday morning after nearly a week of rain and cloud-filled skies.
The respite may prove to be short lived, however, as another round of precipitation is forecast to bring rain and low elevation snow down to between 2,000 and 3,500 feet in what the National Weather Service is calling a “quick-hitting” system over the next couple of days.
Meteorologists are forecasting less than .33 inches of rain at elevations below 2,000 feet, but have placed an 80-90% probability of 6 inches or more above 4,500 feet.
“Could be some minor snow accumulations, especially at the higher elevations,” National Weather Service Forecaster Karl Swanberg said. “No snow accumulation expected at the lower elevations.”
Tonight, rain is expected to switch over to snow after midnight with overnight lows dropping to 31 degrees in the coldest spots.
No more than .75 of an inch of precipitation is being forecast for Grass Valley.
Tomorrow will see some cloudy skies as precipitation dissipates, leaving way for the potential for some patchy fog by morning.
By the evening, clear skies and colder temperatures move into the region with overnight lows in the 26 to 32 degree range.
Sunny skies are expected to return on Friday, though temperatures are forecast to be chilly with highs between 43 and 53 degrees, and overnight lows around 30 degrees.
Since Dec. 25, 2022, Grass Valley has received 27.56 inches of rain through Tuesday.
“Normal through that period would be 7.53 inches,” Swanberg said.
The extended forecast following tonight’s precipitation is currently devoid of any major storms or atmospheric rivers.
“Looks pretty quiet off of the coast,” Swanberg said in response to the potential for more precipitation. “Nothing in the foreseeable future.”
To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.
