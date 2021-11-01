NCTC seeks feedback on preparing transportation network for extreme climate events

The Nevada County Transportation Commission (NCTC) is identifying locations that can be problematic during extreme climate events, locations that are “pinch points” during evacuations, and barriers to mobility including information dissemination and other challenges. Community members are invited to discuss the draft impact analysis and initial adaptation concepts to help develop a plan to make the transportation network ready for future climate events.

The workshop will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 via Zoom. The public can join the workshop by going to http://www.zoom.com and entering:

Meeting ID: 845 5244 8594

Passcode: 4jNGP0

The public can also obtain additional information on how to join the zoom meeting, such as how to join/participate by phone, at the Nevada County Transportation Commission (NCTC) website at http://www.nctc.ca.gov . The project website http://www.ExtremeClimateMobilityNC.com has a brief video providing an introduction to the project.





“We want to hear from residents living and working in Nevada County. We want your feedback on the climate mobility impact analysis addressing the types of impacts from anticipated extreme climate events (extreme temperature, precipitation, snowpack, landslide, wildfire), and input on the identified preliminary adaptation concepts and strategies,” says Mike Woodman, executive director of NCTC.

The Nevada County Transportation Commission (NCTC) is developing the “READY Nevada County Extreme Climate Event Mobility & Adaptation Plan,” which will identify ways to improve the transportation infrastructure and mobility readiness for extreme climate events and associated impacts. The plan fits within other recent and current planning efforts towards climate adaptation, hazard mitigation and disaster preparedness. For more information, email Mike Woodman at mwoodman@nccn.net or call 530-265-3202.