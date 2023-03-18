We are pleased to announce Tom Last as the NCCA’s new Executive Director effective April 3, 2023. Tom is a long-time resident of Nevada County with decades of leadership amongst the community and our building industry. We are excited to bring his expertise to the NCCA.
Tom has been married to his wife, Melinda, for 30 years, and has three children, Joshua, Rachel, and William. During his high school and college years he worked in the home construction industry with his father on commercial and residential remodeling, and with a couple of landscaping installation companies. He earned his B.A. degree in 1986 from California State University Chico; and while working for Butte County, his Master’s degree in 1995, also from CSU Chico.
Since he began his professional career, Tom has volunteered his time in the local communities, including being a volunteer firefighter, Boy Scout leader, assistant youth sports coach, a leader in a local youth church program, and currently a member of the Gold Country Lion’s Club and coaching a Special Olympics basketball team.
Prior to his job in Grass Valley, he worked for over 16 years for the City of Lake Elsinore, Butte County, and Sutter County. Tom spent the last 20 years working for the City of Grass Valley. He has been blessed to work on very complex projects throughout his career. Because of his ability to build consensus, be a problem solver, and with a reputation for getting the job done efficiently, he has always been given the more complex projects and those that have stalled in bureaucratic processes. He has successfully guided projects and applicants through the complex land use and building processes. He has processed many large development projects, mixed-use and master planned developments, and several large specific plans covering hundreds of acres, including the Loma Rica Ranch Specific Plan. Those that know and work with him understand his passion to reduce bureaucratic processes that hinder the ability for citizens, contractors, and developers from meeting their goals, particularly for those that meet local and state guidelines and standards.
He has demonstrated consistently his desire and effectiveness at helping the public in his previous positions and we look forward to seeing his gifts and talents at work as Executive Director of the NCCA.