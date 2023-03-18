Tom Last

Tom Last was named the Nevada County Contractors’ Association’s new Executive Director effective April 3, 2023.

 Courtesy Photo

We are pleased to announce Tom Last as the NCCA’s new Executive Director effective April 3, 2023. Tom is a long-time resident of Nevada County with decades of leadership amongst the community and our building industry. We are excited to bring his expertise to the NCCA.

Tom has been married to his wife, Melinda, for 30 years, and has three children, Joshua, Rachel, and William. During his high school and college years he worked in the home construction industry with his father on commercial and residential remodeling, and with a couple of landscaping installation companies. He earned his B.A. degree in 1986 from California State University Chico; and while working for Butte County, his Master’s degree in 1995, also from CSU Chico.