NC TECH offering free ‘Intro To Python’ class

The Nevada County Tech Connection is offering a free introductory course in Python programming beginning Feb. 4. Community members will have the opportunity to learn a foundational programming language underpinning the modern web. Those who are high school or college students, or full-time workers seeking to expand skill sets, this course is considered a valuable resource in the tech field. The course is an introduction to a programming language that’s used by software engineers, analysts, data scientists, machine learning engineers and web developers, to name a few.

The applications are endless, such as robotics, AI, natural language processing, big data and more. Students can start programming with Python quickly because it’s known for being easy to learn, readable, and runs on almost any computer. As the world’s fastest growing language, it has replaced Java as the most popular programming language being taught at colleges and universities. Many businesses, large and small are run with Python. In fact, it’s been an important part of Google since the company’s beginning. Google has contributed many modules that are free for anyone to use. This coding class in Nevada City us free.

“Intro to Python” is a twice a week course lasting two months. The first class meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on February 4 and attendance is mandatory for all students. Classes meet on Tuesday and Thursday and will run through the end of February. The Nevada County Tech Connection is located at 104 New Mohawk Rd. in Nevada City. For more information, call 530-362-7171 or visit https://nctechconnection.org/event/python.