Nationwide outage impacting Nevada County Verizon customers

Local Verizon customers were unable to make phone calls Wednesday due to a nationwide outage.

“We have been informed with issues regarding not being able to make phone calls,” a Verizon representative said in a message to The Union. “We understand that this can be a very inconvenient time for you, but we have the best people for the job.”

The outage could last for the next 12-14 hours, the Verizon representative stated.

The company advised customers to stay connected to WiFi and WiFi Calling during the outage.

“Please continue to be patient while our engineers work to resolve the issue in your area,” representative stated.





For more information about Verizon network outages, visit https://verizon.com/support/network-outage-faqs/