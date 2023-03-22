Grass Valley and the surrounding areas should expect rain this week along with a “slight chance” of snow showers Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Today could see a 50% chance of showers, with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible. East northeast wind of 5 to 8 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon. The day should be mostly cloudy with a high near 47.
Tonight, another 50% chance of showers can be expected, however, less than a tenth of an inch of rain is possible. The low should be around 37.
Thursday sees a 70% chance of showers, with a southwest wind of 6 to 10 mph. The high should be near 46 and the low around 31. Patchy frost can be expected after midnight.
The chance of showers drops to 20% on Friday, with showers after 11 a.m. Widespread frost is expected before 9 a.m. and again after midnight. Otherwise, the day should be mostly sunny, with a high near 46 and low around 27.
Saturday sees more frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be sunny with a high near 47. Frost returns Saturday night after 10 p.m. The night should be partly cloudy with a low around 25.
A slight chance of showers are possible Sunday, with a slight chance of rain and snow showers Sunday night. Otherwise, the day should be sunny with a high near 49 and low around 30.