National Weather Service: High temperatures through the weekend

Strong high pressure will bring more days of hot temperatures across much of interior Northern California, according to the National Weather Service.

In the foothills, temperatures are expected to drop slightly through the weekend, but remain 8-10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Nightime temperatures in the low 60s to upper 70s are expected to provide only limited overnight relief.

The Weather Service warns of conditions ideal for faster fire spread and easier starts. In addition, extended outdoor exposure may cause heat related illness for sensitive groups and outdoor animals.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of western Shasta County, where very dry and hot conditions continue.

Smoke and haze will remain an issue for air quality and visibility, especially for areas near the Carr and Ferguson fires, according to the National Weather Service.

— The Union staff