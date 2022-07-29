National Night Out set for Tuesday
For Nevada City Police Chief Dan Foss, National Night Out is about building bridges.
“You get together, you get to know who’s in your community,” Foss said.
The event, held in cities and counties across the country, happens each year in early August. They’re designed to promote partnerships between police and the community.
In western Nevada County, National Night Out will occur from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pioneer Park, 421 Nimrod St., Nevada City.
Grass Valley and Nevada City switch hosting duties each year.
Foss’ police department will have a booth at the event, as will other agencies. His will offer information on his department and crime prevention.
One of the main draws to the local National Night Out is the Color Run, said Grass Valley Police Detective Mel Bird, the event’s coordinator.
“Anyone of all ages can come,” Bird said. “Even some of our officers are in it. You’ll see them covered in color.”
The run will be around an entire baseball field. People will douse runners with different colored powders.
Attendees can also check out a booth with Animal Control officers, where they can learn how to adopt a pet. Other agencies planning on having a presence include the Sheriff’s Office, Probation Office and first responders.
Free hot dogs, chips, water and soda will be available, Bird said.
“I grew up here,” he added. “Most of our officers grew up here. We’re part of the community, just like they are.”
Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249
What: National Night Out
When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Pioneer Park, 421 Nimrod St., Nevada City
