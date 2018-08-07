National Night Out celebrated at DeVere Mautino Park (PHOTO GALLERY)

The second joint gathering of Nevada City and Grass Valley's National Night Out went off without a hitch Tuesday evening at DeVere Mautino Park in Grass Valley, the first time the event has taken place there.

Held in communities across the U.S. on the first Tuesday in August, National Night Out is celebrated as a way to know your neighbor and bring the community together.

Last year's co-hosted National Night Out was held in Pioneer Park in Nevada City, and will likely return there next year.

Children enjoyed the color run, while others stood in line for free hotdogs and Lazy Dog ice cream.

Members of the Grass Valley Police, Nevada City Police, Nevada County Sheriffs, Grass Valley CHP, Nevada County Citizens for Safe Parks and the Western Nevada County Recreation Services, and the Nevada County Search and Rescue were all in tow to show off their equipment and officers.