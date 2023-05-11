The historic National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City took a hit—literally—on Wednesday morning when a vehicle collided with one of the structural pillars that supports the hotel’s famed balcony.
No injuries were reported.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The historic National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City took a hit—literally—on Wednesday morning when a vehicle collided with one of the structural pillars that supports the hotel’s famed balcony.
No injuries were reported.
Sergeant Sean Mason said: “A vehicle went down Broad and went to turn up National Alley and it was a box truck and it turned too tight and the box hit the bottom (of the post). And it pushed it over.”
Mason said a construction company was going to pull the pillar out and make it more vertical, then the insurance companies will work it out. Complete repairs are expected to be made. Temporary work was taking place on Wednesday shortly after the accident in order to provide additional structural integrity.
Mason said he didn’t think it would compromise the business of the hotel.
“Once that is put back, it will be up to (the hotel) if they want to be cautious and keep people off the veranda,” Sgt. Mason said.
“They did not renovate the post. My understanding is that The National did prior to the big renovation being sold a few years ago.”
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: