National Exchange Hotel to offer guided tours Saturday through Monday

After over two years of renovation, the National Exchange Hotel will be holding guided tours beginning this weekend.

The hotel announced through its social media Tuesday that it would be offering a “pre opening sneak peek” with limited space this Saturday, Sunday and Monday (May 1-3).

The announcement included instructions to find Lola , the hotel’s new restaurant, on Resy — a hospitality app and website which facilitates reservations — and select the option for free tickets to its “Community Open House” event.

According to the ticket listing, the event includes “a guided tour of the meticulously renovated National Exchange Hotel.”

Alongside the Holbrooke Hotel in Grass Valley, the National Exchange Hotel is owned and operated by Acme Hospitality.

“It is truly an honor to reintroduce this beloved institution to the local community and to invite a new generation of guests to discover its many charms,” said Sherry Villanueva, managing partner with Acme Hospitality, in the release. “Restoring the National Exchange has felt like uncovering generations of history and local lore as we carefully peeled away 165 years’ worth of paint and wallpaper to reveal the heart of the hotel.”

She added that the team has “gone to great lengths” to ensure the building will last.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.