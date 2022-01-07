Natalie Adona announces run for clerk-recorder

I am pleased to announce that I will run for Nevada County clerk-recorder in the upcoming June 7 statewide direct primary election.

I am running because I believe I have the experience, the knowledge, the dedication, and the passion needed to fulfill the functions of this important office.

Greg Diaz is the current clerk-recorder/registrar of voters. He couldn’t be reached for comment.

“I get along with him great,” Adona said of Diaz. “He’s a great boss.”

The Nevada County clerk-recorder is the custodian of vital records, provides recordation services, and serves as the registrar of voters. The essential services our office provides support to Nevada County’s citizens whenever there are major life changes like the birth of a child, marriage, buying a home, and death. The clerk-recorder also ensures that the right to vote is protected under the fullest extent of the law and fosters trust in elections through transparency, efficiency, and continued voter education.

As your next county clerk-recorder, I can offer you my depth of experience, breadth of knowledge, and dedication to our mission to serve Nevada County’s citizens. I have served as the assistant county clerk-recorder since October 2019. Since joining the Nevada County team, I have rebuilt and deepened the Elections Department’s vote center worker training program, launched a pilot program to modernize election management systems, represented this county’s interests in modernizing elections via the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials’ (CACEO) Legislative Committee, and obtained state reimbursements totaling over $750,000, all of which were deposited in the county General Fund.

I am also a recognized leader in elections at the state and national level. I am the co-chair of the California State Ballot Design Advisory Committee, the chair of the CACEO Constitution and Bylaws Committee, a member of the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Elections Task Force, and an advisory board member of the Election Official Legal Defense Network. Using my early experience training poll workers in California as a basis for my work, I led elections research, strategy, and learning for Democracy Fund, a private philanthropy based in Washington, DC. During my tenure at Democracy Fund, I co-authored Understanding the Voter Experience and Stewards of Democracy, helped to build the organization’s philanthropic giving strategy, and fostered the creation of the election sciences network.

Now more than ever, Nevada County and the people of California need experienced, nonpartisan local leaders who act with integrity, are dedicated to protecting our democracy, and employ a citizen-centric approach to government administration. For me, this means being a responsible steward of taxpayer money, nurturing a knowledgable staff of dedicated public servants, and working in service of our wonderful and caring community.

I will do everything in my power to serve Nevada County with distinction and ensure that all our citizens get the recordation, elections, and other services that they need and that my office provides.

On a more personal note, I have come to love our Nevada County and humbly ask voters to allow me to continue living here and serving the community. Our county has some of the best in life to offer and some of the friendliest people anywhere in California. I’m constantly amazed by how engaged and caring everyone is. It makes working and living here truly joyful.

Please consider donating, volunteering, and voting for me in the June 7 primary. To learn more, visit https://natalie4clerkrecorder.wordpress.com .

Source: Natalie Adona