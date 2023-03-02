The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum (NCNGRR) is celebrating Women’s History Month throughout March with a series of events recognizing Sarah Kidder, who became the first woman railroad president in the world in 1901.
Sarah Kidder ran the Narrow Gauge Railroad for twelve golden years, during which time, all back debts were cleared, shareholders were paid dividends (both for current and past years) and the Railroad enjoyed both profits and popularity.
She was known and respected among businessmen for her ability to accept recommendations and welcome the changes deemed necessary to keep pace with a fast-growing region.
The Narrow Gauge Railroad attracted numerous prospective buyers due to its location and success. Sarah Kidder shrewdly negotiated, selling her shares and resigning as president in April 1913. Upon her resignation, the entire Board of Directors also resigned.
The value of her Narrow Gauge Railroad shares was around $500,000, a comparable value today of approximately $14 million dollars.
Sarah Kidder retired to a private life in San Francisco and died there in 1933, at the age of 91.
Sarah met and married civil engineer John Flint Kidder in 1870 and they moved to California in 1873.
Many residents know the history of John Kidder’s extensive work with railroad surveying brought them to Grass Valley where he became chief engineer, responsible for the construction of the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad (NCNGRR), running from Nevada City, California, through Grass Valley, to Colfax, California, where it connected with the Central Pacific Railway.
John and Sarah Kidder were considered Nevada County’s most valued citizens as Sarah Kidder assumed the role of a gracious hostess and socialite. They oversaw the design and construction of a 28-room mansion adjacent to the NCNGRR in Nevada City where senators, dignitaries and celebrities were entertained, including Mark Twain and boxer John L. Sullivan.
When Jon Kidder died in 1901, Sarah Kidder became the majority stockholder. As a highly resourceful and respected individual, Sarah Kidder was elected president of the Narrow Gauge Railroad.
More history and some mystery: The search for John and Sarah as told by Herb and Kelley Miller
John and Srah Kidder had been missing for over 100 years, and no one noticed. Not the historical society, not even the railroad enthusiasts.
The newspapers said he was buried in the masonic / IOOF cemetery in Grass Valley, but he was missing, according to Herb and Kelly Miller, a father and daughter from Grass Valley who began their research as a high school project with friend, Adorian Deck and in coordination with the California Preservation Society in San Francisco.
Herb offered to help his daughter look for John Kidder in the Grass Valley cemetery where he was buried in 1901, but John Kidder was not there. The Millers searched the Masonic records, cemetery records, and asked everyone including the Historical Society — and all said John Kidder was buried in Grass Valley.
Not so. One of the most famous people in Nevada County, gone?
The Millers were determined to find them. They were able to get the death certificate from San Francisco for Sarah Kidder, and found the funeral home who handled her funeral, N. Gray & Co., but that turned out to be a dead end. N. Gray & Co. had merged and gone out of business several times in the 1980’s.
Surprisingly, the Millers found out that there are no cemeteries within the San Francisco city limits.
All bodies were dug up and moved to Colma in San Mateo County.
After continued searching, the Millers were able to obtain Sarah Kidder’s funeral record. It had a handwritten note saying, “Cremated and ashes delivered to IOOF cemetery in San Francisco.”
Another dead end. The San Francisco IOOF did not exist and in 1932, when Sarah Kidder had passed, bodies were being exhumed.
“By the end of 1933, San Francisco was rapidly converting a portion of the Odd Fellows Cemetery grounds into Rossi Playground. In 1949, the Coronet Theater opened on Geary St. on a small part of the former Odd Fellows Cemetery. Other public, private and government uses were made of the cemetery land,” as copied from a site on San Francisco cemetery history.
One may wonder how many bodies were left behind as San Francisco cemeteries were under homes, parks and businesses. One such coffin of a child was found during a home renovation in 2016, Herb Miller said.
Next, the Millers tried the new IOOF cemetery in Colma. No luck. No Sarah Kidder in Colma and no John Kidder in Grass Valley.
Two of the most famous people in Grass Valley’s history, who built a railroad that transported billions of gold, and opened up Nevada County to the world and the first woman in the world to own and operate a railroad — both disappeared.
The Millers continued to make calls and finally they were told that the Columbarium in San Francisco was once part of the Odd Fellows cemetery. It is all that is left and is still active.
Finally, Herb and his daughter drove to San Francisco to visit the Columbarium. He explained his research to the staff. They looked in their records and found the Kidders.
They opened the niche, as they are called, and the Millers were able to take pictures.
To our surprise, there was a third urn. It turned out to be the ashes of a relative, Loretta Kelley who died in 1929, and Sarah must have purchased the plot and placed the ashes of John and Loretta there.
But John Kidder died and was buried in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Grass Valley in 1901. How did he get here?
Miller went to Doris Foley Historical Library in Nevada City and searched old newspaper articles in The Union, and found the answer.
“Sarah Kidder had sold her interest in the Narrow Gauge Railroad in 1913 and moved to San Francisco, but on Sept. 11, 1917, she paid a visit to Grass Valley.
The old newspaper had a little section about folks coming and leaving town for various reasons on the Narrow Gauge Railroad. The article stated that “Sarah Kidder arrived on the train today for a short visit to Grass Valley.”
Six days later the remains of John Kidder were cremated in Sacramento. Sarah had come home to Grass Valley to have him exhumed, so she could take him to San Francisco with her, Miller said.
Miller made more calls. The San Francisco Columbarium found the records of Sarah Kidder’s purchase of the niche on Aug. 10, 1917.
She had made the purchase with the intent of moving the remains from Grass Valley.
“John Kidder took his last ride on the Narrow Gauge Railroad to Colfax, then onto the Southern Pacific Rail line in Sacramento,” Miller said.
Upcoming events at the Narrow Gauge Museum: Who was Sarah Kidder?
On March 4 a ‘Women in History’ talk is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. with Megan White, Associate Professor of Women’s History at Sierra College, and then at 12:30 p.m. a 10-minute game show introduction to “Who Is Sarah Kidder?” produced by the Nevada Union High School Broadcast Club in collaboration with Nevada County Media.
The 10-minute game show will repeat each Saturday from March 11 — June 17 in the Kidder Wing Exhibit in the museum.
On March 18 starting at 11:30 a.m. Elinor Barnes and Bernie Zimmerman, Nevada County Landmarks Commissioners will lead a presentation on Sarah Kidder and other prominent women in Nevada County’s storied history.
A presentation and book signing with “Iron Women” New York Times best-selling author Chris Enss will take place at the NCNGR on March 25, 2023 at 11:30 a.m.
Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum Railbus tours will be operating each Saturday from 12:45 – 3 p.m. There is no charge to ride. However, the railbus can only operate with the financial support of the passengers. Donations are accepted when you reserve your trip.
The railbus operates on Saturdays each hour from 9 a.m. approximately 2:40 p.m. from April to October, weather permitting.
All events are at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, 5 Kidder Ct, Nevada which exhibits a collection of railroad and aviation artifacts, photographs, and documents for visitors and historians alike.
Exhibits include the NCNGRR Engine 5, rolling stock, an early steam automobile, and other examples of Nevada County’s transportation history.
For more information call 530-470-0902 or visit https://ncngrrmuseum.org/ for details.
“Who Is Sarah Kidder?” is made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Special thanks to Nevada Union High School, Nevada County Historical Society, Nevada County Media, Nevada County Landmarks Commission and the many community members who are supporting these events.