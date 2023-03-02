The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum (NCNGRR) is celebrating Women’s History Month throughout March with a series of events recognizing Sarah Kidder, who became the first woman railroad president in the world in 1901.

Sarah Kidder ran the Narrow Gauge Railroad for twelve golden years, during which time, all back debts were cleared, shareholders were paid dividends (both for current and past years) and the Railroad enjoyed both profits and popularity.