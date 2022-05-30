Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum expands schedule, seeks volunteers

Visitors enjoy the 30-minute ride on the historic Railbus at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum in Nevada City.

Photo submitted by Tricia Shelton.

The summer season has officially begun at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum (NCGRR). The season opener was marked by the re-establishment of Sunday hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday) as well as the regular running of the museum’s Railbus every Saturday, conditions permitting.

Visitors to the museum who ride the Railbus enjoy a lively 30-minute ride from the museum to the Northern Queen Inn, passing through a meadow and viewing various artifacts along the way. Reservations are recommended for the railbus and can be obtained by calling 530-470-0902 during the week prior to the desired ride date. The railbus departure schedule is posted on the NCNGRR’s website at http://www.ncngrrmuseum.org .

The museum has utilized the COVID-19 downtime over the past two years to refresh some of the exhibits, including building a new one that highlights the lives of John and Sarah Kidder, the former owners of the NCNGRR. Additionally, the restoration of Engine No. 5, the museum’s centerpiece exhibit, is almost complete and it is scheduled to travel to the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City for a July 4th weekend celebration of the Virginia and Truckee Railroad’s 150th anniversary. A video posted at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkTwmYuCbzk is a great introduction to the history, restoration, and inner workings of Engine No. 5.

The expansion of the museum’s operating hours has increased the need for additional volunteers to support the flow of visitors to the museum. On Saturday, June 11, a volunteer open house will be held from 10 a.m. to noon to connect with those interested in enriching their lives through volunteering. No specific experience is required, just a team-player mentality with a positive attitude and a willingness to get involved. Several areas of volunteer opportunities include the gift shop, docents event coordinator, railbus operations, restoration shop and more.

During the open house, potential volunteers are invited to experience all the museum has to offer including the popular railbus ride (weather permitting). For more information about the museum or the opportunities available, call 530-470-0902 or visit the website at https://ncngrrmuseum.org . The NCNGRR Museum is located at 5 Kidder Court in Nevada City and is a division of the Nevada County Historical Society, whose purpose is to preserve and celebrate local history. The museum is operated entirely by volunteers.