Nancy Baglietto: Pulling together to make most of Nevada County’s generosity

During this festive time of year, as I ponder what to give my two grown children, I can't help but think of our shelter guests and the Camp Fire "refugees" getting by with so little.

Little ones hand us their wish lists, sending us scrambling from store to store, at the very same time our mailbox is filled with end of the year giving requests from charitable causes. Striking a balance between one need and another is a perpetual tension, heightened during this season of giving and gratitude.

Here at Hospitality House, we are also making lists. As usual, they include blankets and socks and turkeys. But we also can't forget about the practical items such as toilet paper and coffee. There is always a need for those items. Other nonprofits have lists too. Naturally, when you donate, you would like to see your investment do the most good. So this year, we're adding another item to our list: Give thanks for what might be greatest gift of all — collaboration with our community partners.

As you can imagine, Hospitality House partners with many of your favorite charities. The dedicated folks at the Food Bank and Interfaith Food Ministry assure our guests are fed nutritious, healthy food, both in the shelter and as they transition to more permanent housing. Local groceries, farmers and restaurants help support these agencies, building a web of collaboration so that donations to any of us support all of us. We also work with Sammie's Friends, Ruff Pack Refuge and Pets in Need, three extraordinary organizations providing food, boarding, low to no cost vaccinations, spaying and neutering, and compassionate care to all of our homeless furry friends. Our local United Way branch partnered with us to fund a van, allowing us to transport people in need of shelter from all over Nevada County. Many of our clients receive services from the Spirit Peer Empowerment Center and FREED, two organizations working tirelessly to assist people with mental health issues and disability advocacy.

I believe we can combine these energies, drawing from the strengths of all agencies, to help people more efficiently throughout this upcoming year.

In addition, weekly meetings between our organization, local law enforcement, and the County's Behavioral Health unit help provide solutions to the complex issues surrounding the chronically homeless population, people who often spend the night in rough, undeveloped campsites just outside of town. The wonderful work of Community Recovery Resources ensures those seeking substance use treatment get it at just the right time. Sierra Roots, another group of amazing folks working to combat homelessness, just completed arrangements with Nevada City and the County, and opened up emergency warming shelters on the coldest and wettest nights of the winter, literally saving lives. We also partner with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital to offer care to homeless individuals recovering from illness, another great example of how different agencies can combine resources to provide better services.

Our community is filled with formal and informal partnerships like these. Our nonprofits are also deeply blessed with an abundance of loving volunteers and supporters. I believe we can combine these energies, drawing from the strengths of all agencies, to help people more efficiently throughout this upcoming year. We're working with the Board of Supervisors right now, for instance, to develop plans for permanent housing for our clients who struggle with mental illness and chronic homelessness, part of the statewide No Place Like Home funding initiative.

We'd eventually like to see a Day Services Center, a one stop resource where county agencies and nonprofits can collectively provide multiple resources and offer a welcoming place for people to get help, take solace, and engage in connection. Show up for a hot cup of coffee and a healthy snack, take a shower, receive mental health counseling, sign up for a haircut, look for a job, search for housing and get a ride to the shelter. Get your pet connected to medical services and food, while waiting to meet with a case manager.

The ongoing collaborations among the local nonprofits are what make Nevada County quite special. As a relatively new community member myself, I am beyond moved by the generosity of heart, spirit and resources that bring compassionate action to our rural neighborhood. I want to reassure you that the impact of your gifts is multiplied as nonprofits and government agencies pull side-by-side.

I'd love to hear your ideas and suggestions. Email me at ED@hhshelter.org. And remember, as our founder Utah Phillips liked to say, "If we can just stick together, we'll get what we need."

Nancy Baglietto serves as executive director for Hospitality House, with previous executive experience for agencies focusing on homeless people, homeless animals and the parks they use.