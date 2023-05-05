The names of the child and adult who died at the scene of a fatal accident on Highway 49 just south of Cameo Road on Tuesday have been released by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).
The deceased were identified as 28-year-old Secret Williams and 2-year-old Jake Williams Junior, of Brownsville, California in Yuba County, according to the NCSO release.
A second child, with an estimated age of one year old, was airlifted to University of California, Davis Medical Center and was listed as being in critical condition.
The cousin of Williams posted on Facebook that the family was looking for the man who assisted at the scene, but in an update said they found him.
“Our family is looking for the man that pulled baby Daxtin from the truck,” Samantha Burdick wrote. “His father would like to thank him personally he is a hero. Unfortunately we lost my cousin and her oldest son. If anybody has any information please reach out… update we found him!!!!”
There is a GoFundMe account for anybody who is willing to donate, according to Burdick.
On Tuesday morning the CHP received calls of an overturned pickup truck that was on fire down a hillside into trees on the east side of Highway 49 near Cameo Road, north of Wolf/Combie Road.
No other vehicles were involved and the reason for the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado to drift off the highway is currently unknown.
Whether or not safety equipment was used or whether drugs or alcohol were involved are still pending.
The crash remains under investigation, and any witnesses are encouraged to contact CHP Grass Valley at (530) 477-4900.