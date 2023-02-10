Staff Writer
Bringing people with different opinions together and finding solutions that serve students and families is part of the expertise and experience the newly appointed trustee of Area 3, Geoffrey Nelson, will bring to the board of trustees at the Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD).
Nelson has lived in Area 3 for eight years and served on the board at the Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning (SAEL), a college preparatory public charter high school until accepting this role as a trustee. He is an assistant coach of the Nevada Union High School mountain biking team and embedded within the community.
The public interviews occurred in the order the applications were received. Five questions were asked of each candidate, and after the board heard public comment and deliberated themselves, Trustee Ken Johnson made a motion to support Nelson based on Nelson’s understanding of the Area 3 community and Nelson’s experience in the field of construction.
“Construction Trades Day is coming up. We need someone to help us with that,” Johnson said.
Nelson is an executive at a nation-wide construction company called Bolt where he works to create a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“I’m a construction executive of a large national construction firm with offices in Sacramento, San Francisco, L.A.,” Nelson said during the interview. “I am the lead executive in that organization in California for developing people, setting culture, leading diversity, equity and inclusion, and normalizing the conversations around mental health around racial diversity in a very very tough environment.”
Each trustee admitted the decision was difficult. The qualification that separated Nelson from the others was his passion for Career and Technical Education (CTE).
“I happen to be a product of higher education, but I am absolutely focused on drawing kids into these amazing careers in construction that don’t actually require a degree,” Nelson said.
When candidates were asked why they wanted to serve on the NJUHSD board, after a difficult two years, Nelson said his son was attending Nevada Union High School and he found himself involved in some of the hearings around discrimination and bullying that were happening in the spring of the 2022 school year.
“I was just incredibly frustrated at what I saw as, how would you say, a school that had a lot of the right policies in place but just did not have the culture to back up the administration and the educators, to do all the right things they wanted to do,” Nelson said.
Nelson praised the efforts of the administration and teachers that tried to solve the problems, but that the problem culture of the school board became a barrier to the change that students and staff were in need of.
“What I saw at the board level was a couple folks that didn’t see it as their job to help the administration solve their problems. Somebody said something like ‘Well, that’s society. We can’t solve society’s problems.’ And I thought, that’s pretty sad because you do actually have a lot of power and responsibility as a member of the board of trustees to set culture, to reinforce the good ideas of the staff, to draw the good stuff out of the students and the teachers, and then clear brush for them and help them be successful,” Nelson said.
As well as being a leader in equity and problem solving, Nelson feels he has a lot to offer when it comes to construction projects.
“You guys undergo construction on big buildings every once in a while. I bring a specific skill set around school construction…education around what it takes to do major construction projects,” Nelson said.
On a more “human side” Nelson said his job with the nation-wide construction company is really to help people succeed and to expand their opportunities. He has experience bringing a culture of cooperation and support that opens doors to women and minorities, even in an industry that has been predominantly male and difficult to influence.
“My job is really to grow people. To grow culture, to grow people and develop them. To help people move up…Our company is very proudly over 40% female which is very unique for construction companies. We’ve made huge strides on diversity and mental health education,” Nelson said. “I am the subject matter expert in getting 40 — 50 people with different opinions and different ideas to get on the same page to get something done and be kind to one another.”
Candidates were also asked what attributes and behaviors they see as essential for effective school board members and what their role as a trustee would be in promoting and ensuring these behaviors.
“The most important attribute is listening and asking good questions,” Nelson replied.
“It’s to be educated enough to know what you are hearing, and to ask really good, probing questions to deeply understand the problem. A mentor of mine once said, ‘A problem well understood is over half solved.’ We spend a lot of time jumping to conclusions and trying to solve problems without spending time to deeply understand,” Nelson said.
Nelson spoke of building up the culture of a workplace, a district, a school, a congregation or a team of mountain bikers.
Student trustee Amilia Glaz asked the candidates, “What does the phrase ‘student-centered’ mean to you, and what role do you believe the student voice plays in regards to decision making of the board,” and Nelson answered directly from his experience in the construction industry: “We have saying, ‘We listen to the voice of the customer,’ and you guys are the customers.”
Nelson supports the students’ voice in forming policy and working to create a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion. His promise to stand up for the administration, staff and students when difficult situations arise was convincing.
“I want to listen to what the students need. And I want to say, you have an administration and a teaching staff that is absolutely top notch; they are great. As a member of the board of trustees, our job, I think, is to listen real well, find the greatest ideas and then clear brush, and get out of the way of the students, the administration and the staff to let them achieve those good ideas. We can take tons of brain damage, do all the paperwork, do all the votes, and get yelled at and all that stuff, to allow you all to be successful,” Nelson said.
Representing Area 3 which is a mix of rural, often agricultural homes rather far from town, and the gated community of Lake Wildwood, Nelson wants to promote CTE programs, learning through multiple intelligences and a culture of safety and support. His closing statements reiterated the many ways he is embedded within the community.
“The fact that I’m coming with a focus and a care for CTE and careers that don’t necessarily go through college…In the community I’m visible. I’m on the mountain bike team, doing trail work…helping out at the church winter shelters…I love the community. I’ve been in Rough and Ready now for eight years. People know me,” Nelson said.
Nelson was one of four candidates for the vacant school board position that underwent a public interview Wed. night, which included Katy Schwarz, Robert Bevitori, Geoffrey Nelson, and Cori Ove.
By law, the board had to appoint a replacement for the Area 3 trustee, or run an expensive election.