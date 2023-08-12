Staff Writer
Thursday night the Nevada County Fair saw the return of a full night of traditional rodeo action as a part of the fair arena’s events.
Produced by Explosive Entertainment, the evening began with mutton bustin’ for the youth and capped off with then the main event of bull and ranch bronc riding.
Seven year old Keaton Hooper won the mutton bustin’ event and was given a belt buckle along with all the other participants, according to Jessica Hooper, Keaton’s mom.
“Keaton also won $50, a pair of Justin boots and an all day wristband for the Fair,” Jessica said.
He has competed in Gymkhanas and this is his third time doing mutton bustin’, and his last time as next year he will be too old to compete, according to his mom.
Mutton bustin’ is the act of area youth holding on for dear life, to a full grown sheep as it exits the chutes at top speed.
Keaton also plays baseball and takes care of his animals at home: a pony, goats, pigs and chickens, according to mom.
He takes weekly riding lessons down with Alyssa Mayo at the West Coast Equine Sports Therapy Center.
“He is a very generous and loving kiddo,” Jessica Hooper said. “Last night handed his buckle over to his best friend minutes after receiving it. We are so proud of him.”
Keaton is the middle son to Jessican and TJ Hooper. He has an older brother, Logan, who is 9-years old and a younger brother, Tristan, who is 3-years old.
