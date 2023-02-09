Saul Rayo band

Members of the Saul Rayo Memorial Tribute band gathered this week to rehearse for tonight and tomorrow’s evening’s performances scheduled for the Nevada Theatre. Tony Unger (left to right, from top), Cole Rayo, Mark Thayer, Lou Meyers, Perry Mills Mark McCartney, Thomas Schuebel, Gary Greenberg, Ajeet Campbell, Elena Rayo, Ramona Rayo, Kim Kinjo, Janice Polucha, not pictured: Tommy Coster. The group has come together with much love and respect to honor the memory of Saul Rayo, who died suddenly last year, with his songs. They group hopes to capture the essence of this passionate man through his rhythm and groovy tunes. Tickets may be purchased online at paulemerymusic.com or at the door. Show starts at 7 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 p.m. Friday.

 Courtesy Ben Kaufmann