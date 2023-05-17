WOW! And a huge THANKS to so many! The Ukraine Benefit Concert, held at Peace Lutheran Church on April 23rd, was a mighty success! Mighty because of what it shows — what the people of Nevada County are willing to do in support of the Ukrainian people. The church was packed and over $5,100 was raised in under two hours!

Musicians for Peace, a collaborative of Nevada County’s sterling professional musicians, performed an exceptional concert. Organized (twice, thanks to a snow-out) by Walt Strony, Artistic Advisor and Organist/Pianist at Peace, a great variety of music from classical to chorale, to jazz, to piano bar rang out. All musicians and vocalists donated their talent for this crucial cause.