WOW! And a huge THANKS to so many! The Ukraine Benefit Concert, held at Peace Lutheran Church on April 23rd, was a mighty success! Mighty because of what it shows — what the people of Nevada County are willing to do in support of the Ukrainian people. The church was packed and over $5,100 was raised in under two hours!
Musicians for Peace, a collaborative of Nevada County’s sterling professional musicians, performed an exceptional concert. Organized (twice, thanks to a snow-out) by Walt Strony, Artistic Advisor and Organist/Pianist at Peace, a great variety of music from classical to chorale, to jazz, to piano bar rang out. All musicians and vocalists donated their talent for this crucial cause.
So many “thank you’s.” We especially thank Walt for his vision, persistence and marvelous organ music. We thank Maestro George Husaruk for his incredible flute performance and for leading the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir; the Lake Wildwood Women’s Chorus; baritone Eric Howe with his resounding voice; classical pianist Toby Thomas-Rose; the saxophone-piano-drum trio Paul Trethaway, Lynda Snyder and Jim Marr; and organist, pianist and popular entertainer Thom Greathouse.
However, the biggest thank you goes to the people of Nevada County and beyond who attended and generously gave to the cause. As with all concerts produced by PLC’s Arts@Peace, attendance to the concert was by free-will donation only. “Exuberant” is the best word for all attending and enjoying the free wine and cheese reception that followed the concert.
Today a check was mailed to Lutheran World Relief. including every penny raised at the concert. LWR will take not one cent from the proceeds and will ensure that Nevada County’s gift goes to the people of Ukraine.
You can view the entire Ukraine concert at the PLC Website: www.peacelutherangv.org and stay tuned for more free events by Art@Peace, including the June 4th Art and Music Festival.