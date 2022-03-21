‘Music should be a refuge’: New conductor inspires local musicians to join the Community Orchestra

OLLI Orchestra (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) restarts this month after a two-year hiatus.

Most of the musicians have happily greeted the return.

“So excited, I’ll be there!” said violinist Kim Uchibori.

Much of the excitement is the response to the hiring of a new conductor, Wayland Whitney. Many musicians know him well. Leila Barber, violist, wrote, “Wayland is awesome, and I would be so excited to work with him.”

Whitney is a conductor and violist from northern California. His passion for education led him to co-found the Placer County Youth Orchestra (PCYO) in Roseville. He administered and conducted PCYO in 2009 while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in viola at UC Davis.

From 2016-18, he directed the Music in the Mountains Youth Orchestra. After finishing his master’s degree in conducting at The State University of New York at Fredonia, Whitney returned in 2021 to Music in the Mountains as director of Music in the Mountains Youth Orchestra and assistant conductor of the MIM Orchestra. He also became conductor of the Modesto Youth Symphony Orchestra in Modesto.

A professional violist, Whitney performs with the Sacramento Philharmonic, Stockton Symphony and others. He resides in Sacramento.

Whitney hired local musicians to help guide members of Music in the Mountains Youth Orchestra. It’s from this connection that so many OLLI members know how Whitney works.

Cellist Franzi Ryerson said, “If Wayland is conducting, I’d like to be in OLLI again. He’s just great and very knowledgeable.”

Founded in 1978, the orchestra has been populated by experienced local musicians. Since 2005, OLLI at Sierra College has sponsored the orchestra, paying for rehearsal and performance spaces, as well as paying the conductor stipend.

Whitney said, “My new approach to orchestra is to achieve high quality of performance and have a relaxed, enjoyable time. I’m afraid an entire generation of players and conductors were brought up on the idea that suffering was necessary for the art.

“It just isn’t so,” he added. “There’s enough negativity and suffering already. Music should be a refuge.”

Whitney invites local musicians to consider joining OLLI Orchestra. Auditions won’t be held. Many members are professional musicians who enjoy the regularity and structure of rehearsals. They have proven to be instrumental in helping less experienced musicians become better.

Although OLLI is designed as lifelong learning, all ages are encouraged to join. The concerts that are offered twice a year are free to attend.

Rehearsals began Monday and continue through May. The free May concert and rehearsals are located at Sierra College, Grass Valley campus.

Visit the group’s website olliorchestra.org for links to register, information about masking rules, parking and more.