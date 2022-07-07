Music of the world: After two-year hiatus, WorldFest returns to the Nevada County Fairgrounds

In 2015, the nonprofit The Center for The Arts bought a music festival and began bringing musicians from around the world to the Nevada County Fairgrounds, celebrating both the diversity as well as the commonality of music.

Following a two-year COVID imposed hiatus, CFTA Executive Director and WorldFest Director Amber Jo Manuel explained why having WorldFest is important.

“I look at our community, which you might describe Nevada County as not having a lot of diversity, and I look at the challenges of the last two years,” Manuel said. “It was lots of people not listening to each other. Lots of people not respecting one another’s different opinions about things and I have always believed that studying and listening and hearing music and the arts from other cultures provides a unique glimpse into that culture and a whole group of people who might think different than you and we need to be exposed to more people who think differently than us in this community and we will be a better community.”

Know & GO What: The Center For The Arts Presents California WorldFest 2022 When: Thursday, July 14 – Sunday, July 17; Opening ceremony begins at 5 p.m., Doors open at 4 p.m. Where: Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley More info: https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/california-worldfest-2022 /

The 2022 headliners include Old Crow Medicine Show — possibly best known for their song “Wagon Wheel” made even more famous thanks to the popular rendition recorded by Darius Rucker — on Friday night.; Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 — the youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti – on Saturday night; and closing out the festival Sunday, Monsieur Perine`– the Latin Grammy award winning artist fusing Latin song styles with French jazz.

“We look for a flow of the evening,” Manuel said, encouraging folks to come out and meet their new favorite artist. “We want to know people are going to be up on their feet dancing and having a good time and we want to make sure we have a good mix. You may not have heard of some of these artists, but they are major players in the world’s music arena.”

Martha Redbone will also perform Sunday.

“She does get inspiration from her traditional roots, her native and African American roots, but then she will also sing blues and jazz and really modernize it,” Manuel said. “I like to look at artists who are drawing inspiration from their global roots and then having a twist on it. And she is definitely that way. She’s great. I love her.”

Another artist joining the WorldFest lineup is Mekli, an Ethiopian-American jazz vocalist. Manuel first saw the artist at a music conference in New York.

“Every January, I go to Global Fest in New York. I saw Meklit in 2020,” Manuel said. “Her energy and her voice are powerful, and I knew I had to book her and then I learned she lived in Oakland. Like many of our artists, she has been waiting for two years to perform at WorldFest.”

As for the headliners, Old Crow Medicine Show has a huge following, Seun Kuti was scheduled to be here four years ago but couldn’t secure his visa. He plays with his father’s (the legendary Fela Kuti) band and is also hugely popular. And the Columbian Monsieur Perine` has a hit that is currently playing on radio stations around the world.

WorldFest runs for four days beginning Thursday, July 14 at 5 p.m. and continues through Sunday, July 17 until 10 p.m.

Throughout each day of the festival, a variety of bands will perform on multiple stages. In addition, there are daily workshops, yoga, activities for kids, open mics, late night drum circles and other activities unique to WorldFest.

“Everywhere you look you have vendors for food,” Manuel said. “You have artisan vendors selling clothing and jewelry and everything. You have face painting for kids. There’s a whole art building for kids. There is a global indigenous village where there are vendors and people performing and dancing.”

The festival also has a “teen scene” for kids with a DJ dance party and all kinds of games. There are also games on the green throughout the event.

“We want to keep the festival authentic,” Manuel said. “We also want to make it appealing to a younger audience and keep it vibrant.”

Manuel, who’s education is centered around world music, said she has always focused on the arts on a world-wide scale.

“I love world music,” she said. “I have always been entrenched in world music and I have always found that it is wonderful for us to look at this other way the cultures are dealing with the arts and performing, because it informs so much of what we do. So, for me, putting on WorldFest and having the opportunity to use my expertise in world music is really great.“

Manuel said getting artists here has been fairly smooth.

“So far, we have not had any hiccups,” she said. “There are a few bands we booked in 2019 who were coming from too far away, like Africa, who canceled, but for the most part everyone has said they are coming.”

She said one of the biggest challenges to putting on the festival this year has been a shortage of volunteers.

The Center has many new staff members following COVID and they are looking forward to hearing the many great bands while working hard for a week outside.

“I notice when the Center has a great team, the festival is that much better, and we have that this year,” Manuel said, adding, “Come out. Listen to some great music. You will have a great time.”

The family friendly festival also includes camping, though the RV spots are long gone! People from all over the country come to WorldFest, with a lot of the attendees traveling from the Bay Area and increasing patrons from El Dorado and Placer County. Since the festival was originally founded in Butte County, that populous remains strong as well.

“WorldFest is our way to introduce people to acts we would love to bring to the Center. It’s our way to get people’s feet wet,” Manuel said.

Tickets are available by day or for the entire weekend. Those interested in purchasing tickets or to sign up to volunteer for a shift or two can go to the website thecenterforthearts.org .

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at http://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

FILE — Folks applaud performances from their designated viewing area at WorldFest Day in this 2021 file photo. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, California WorldFest is back at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, July 14-17.



FILE — WorldFest Day attendees danced to the music of Ozomatli and others during the one day event in July 2021 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in this file photo. This year’s headliners include Old Crow Medicine Show, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 and Monsieur Perine`.



FILE — Hundreds of folks danced their cares away to the sounds of Saritah, Pamyua, and Ozomatli who closed out the one day WorldFest Day concert back in 2021. WorldFest returns to its extended weekend format this year from July 14 - July 17.

