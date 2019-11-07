Music in the Valley concert this Saturday in Grass Valley

The Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains (UUCM), located at 246 South Church Street in Grass Valley, will hold its semi-annual “Music in the Valley” concert at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9. Hosted by UUCM music director Jordan Thomas-Rose and UUCM minister Rev. Kevin Tarsa, the always eclectic line-up includes music from the Renaissance to reels to rock to original songs — all made by members and friends of the congregation. This year’s fun-and-fundraising concert also includes pieces by Mozart, Vivaldi, Lennon/McCartney, Utah Phillips and more. Tickets are $20 at the door.