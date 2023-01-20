Do you sing? Would you like to join Nevada County’s Music in the Mountains (MIM) Chorus? Schedule an appointment for an audition today!

Music in the Mountains has been singing and performing in Nevada County for more than 40 years. Choral director conductor Ryan Murray will hold auditions for experienced singers interested in joining the 80-voice MIM Festival Chorus. Auditions will be held on Monday, Feb. 6 at Peace Lutheran Church located at 828 W.Main St. in Grass Valley between 5:30p.m.and 7p.m..