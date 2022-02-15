 Music in the Mountains to hold choir auditions | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Music in the Mountains to hold choir auditions

News News |

Submitted to The Union

Music in the Mountains Chorus is holding auditions for singers next week.

Experienced singers interested in joining the 80-voice Music in the Mountains Chorus should schedule an appointment. Visit http://www.musicinthemountains.org or email info@musicinthemountains.org to learn more.

Auditions will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., in Grass Valley.

Due to the unique risk for the transmission of COVID-19 while singing, all participants will need to be vaccinated and are required to wear masks while rehearsing. Rehearsal space is well ventilated with multiple air purifiers and social distancing.

The chorus performs several times a year, sharing its love of great choral music with the community. Interested singers should be able to read music and have sight-reading skills. The individual auditions will be in three parts: vocalization, pitch memory and sight singing.

The chorus is directed by Artistic Director and Conductor Ryan Murray, who since 2008 has been guiding the growth and improvement of the group. Recent performances include an array of great choral works, such as Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana,” Mozart’s “Requiem,” Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Toward the Unknown Region,” Gilbert & Sullivan’s “H.M.S. Pinafore,” and Dan Forrest’s “Requiem.”

Source: Music in the Mountains

Music in the Mountains choral director conductor Ryan Murray will hold auditions for experienced singers interested in joining the 80-voice Music in the Mountains Chorus. Auditions will be held on Monday at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.
Provided
The chorus is directed by Artistic Director and Conductor Ryan Murray, who since 2008 has been guiding the growth and improvement of the group.
Provided

KNOW & GO

WHAT: Chorus auditions

WHO: Music in the Mountains

WHERE: Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., Grass Valley

WHEN: Between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Monday. People should schedule an appointment

MORE INFO: Visit http://www.musicinthemountains.org or email info@musicinthemountains.org

Inside coverage on your local athletes

Keep up to date on your favorite sports

Read Here
 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more