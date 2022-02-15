Music in the Mountains to hold choir auditions

Music in the Mountains Chorus is holding auditions for singers next week.

Experienced singers interested in joining the 80-voice Music in the Mountains Chorus should schedule an appointment. Visit http://www.musicinthemountains.org or email info@musicinthemountains.org to learn more.

Auditions will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., in Grass Valley.

Due to the unique risk for the transmission of COVID-19 while singing, all participants will need to be vaccinated and are required to wear masks while rehearsing. Rehearsal space is well ventilated with multiple air purifiers and social distancing.

The chorus performs several times a year, sharing its love of great choral music with the community. Interested singers should be able to read music and have sight-reading skills. The individual auditions will be in three parts: vocalization, pitch memory and sight singing.

The chorus is directed by Artistic Director and Conductor Ryan Murray, who since 2008 has been guiding the growth and improvement of the group. Recent performances include an array of great choral works, such as Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana,” Mozart’s “Requiem,” Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Toward the Unknown Region,” Gilbert & Sullivan’s “H.M.S. Pinafore,” and Dan Forrest’s “Requiem.”

