With ideal sledding conditions and sparkling icicles decorating the eaves of Western Nevada County, it might be surprising to hear that tickets for the locally beloved Music in the Mountains’ annual SummerFest will go on sale to the public in less than one week, on Saturday, March 4th 2023. Amid concerns about recent snowstorms and predicted road conditions, the party and ticket launch celebrating the annual festival has been moved to the online conferencing software, Zoom. The event that was scheduled for the same date at 4 PM at Besemer Hall in Nevada City will now be virtual.

MIM’s Artistic Director and Conductor Ryan Murray will discuss the music and artists that will be featured at this year’s summer festival in depth, and people who attend on Zoom will have the chance to ask Ryan questions. Ryan will also be playing excerpts from recordings of the music he will conduct this summer.