Music in the Mountains director to attend program at Juilliard

Jenny Darlington-Person, Executive Director of Music in the Mountains is among a select cohort of 35 orchestra and arts professionals chosen from the United States and Canada to participate in Essentials of Orchestra Management, the League of American Orchestras’ premier leadership development program. The ten-day seminar, running from July 24-August 2, 2022, is presented in collaboration with Juilliard Extension and will take place in New York at Juilliard’s Lincoln Center Campus.

“These talented professionals are the future of our field–I’m so pleased our brilliant faculty will provide them with a rich in-person experience on the Juilliard campus this year,” said League of American Orchestras President and CEO Simon Woods, the former director of Essentials of Orchestra Management. “In addition to offering the cohort the opportunity to build life-long professional friendships among their peers, the Essentials curriculum will give them the full perspective on what it takes to run an orchestra. We’re honored to uphold the program’s rich legacy of developing our future orchestra leaders.”

“As a lifelong learner, I cannot wait to learn from the best teachers in the orchestra management field and to study at the prestigious Julliard Lincoln Center Campus,” said Jenny Darlington-Person. “I am looking forward to using the knowledge I gain to benefit Music in the Mountains and my community.”

America’s flagship program for early- and mid-career orchestra and arts professionals, Essentials of Orchestra Management offers a pathway to future leadership and career success; since its inception in 2000, over 500 individuals have participated in the program. Now in its 22nd year, Essentials connects, inspires, and challenges tomorrow’s leaders, providing them the knowledge they need to enhance their careers.

Topics will include artistic planning and artistic leadership models; development and strategic planning; equity, diversity, and inclusion; education, community engagement, and community programs; human resources and organizational culture; leadership and governance; marketing and communications; and negotiations. The seminar also includes a concert and tour of Carnegie Hall, and peer discussion and mentoring opportunities.