Music in the Mountains changes concert venues in wake of Rice’s Fire

Music in the Mountains (MIM) praises our brave first responders as they work to contain the Rice’s Fire burning in the Yuba River Canyon southwest of the town of North San Juan.

The MIM family and our fire-prone community extends our heartfelt appreciation for the work that our firefighters do to keep our communities safe.

As our beautiful Nevada County Fairgrounds hosts the staging for Cal Fire and other emergency agencies, Music in the Mountains is announcing venue changes for this weekend’s upcoming SummerFest concerts. MIM extends their gratitude to the Nevada County Fairgrounds for prioritizing community safety and for their hospitality as the command station at this time.

MIM knows that music helps to bring people together in times of fear and heartache and plans to move forward with their remaining SummerFest concerts with noted venue changes. MIM will be honoring ticket holders and patrons to every extent possible at this time and appreciates the public’s flexibility as they work to continue to bring meaningful musical experiences to Nevada County.

The Pirates of the Caribbean concert scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday will be held at the Center for The Arts in downtown Grass Valley. Due to the change of venue, capacity is limited and this show has been noted as sold out to further ticket sales.

MIM’s annual July 3 “Happy Birthday USA Concert”, a 40-year tradition in Nevada County, has been moved from the fairgrounds to Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley and tickets are still available for purchase at http://www.musicinthemountains.org .

The Happy Birthday USA concert will begin at 8 p.m., with gates opening to the public at 7 p.m. Local Penn Valley residents will be delighted with a flyover but residents and pets can rest easy that no fireworks will be a part of the concert.

For ticket holders of the “Brass, Brats and Brews” Big Band concert scheduled for Saturday, July 9, at the Pine Tree Stage at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, no changes are announced at this time and tickets are still available for purchase.

Music in the Mountains is celebrating their Ruby Anniversary and the milestone of bringing SummerFest and professional classical music and pops concerts to the Nevada County Community for more than 40 years.

Music in the Mountains is a platinum-star-rated nonprofit organization that pairs world-class musical performances with a deep commitment to music education. Tickets for remaining SummerFest concerts are available at http://www.musicinthemountains.org or by calling the MIM box office at 530-265-6124.

Source: Music in the Mountains