Music in the Mountains announces concert venue changes amid Rice’s Fire

As the Nevada County Fairgrounds hosts the staging for CalFire and other emergency agencies, Music in the Mountains is announcing venue changes for this weekend’s upcoming SummerFest concerts, according to a release. Music in the Mountains extends their gratitude to the Nevada County Fairgrounds for prioritizing community safety and for their hospitality as the command station at this time.

Music in the Mountains plans to move forward with their remaining SummerFest concerts with noted venue changes. Music in the Mountains will be honoring ticket holders and patrons to every extent possible at this time.

The Pirates of the Caribbean concert scheduled for Friday, July 1, at 8:30 p.m. will be held at the Center for The Arts in downtown Grass Valley. Due to the change of venue, capacity is limited and this show has been noted as sold out to further ticket sales.

Music in the Mountains’s annual July 3 “Happy Birthday USA Concert”, a 40-year tradition in Nevada County, has been moved from the fairgrounds to Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley and tickets are still available for purchase at http://www.musicinthemountains.org .

The Happy Birthday USA concert will begin at 8 p.m. with gates opening to the public at 7 p.m. Local Penn Valley residents will be delighted with a flyover but residents and pets can rest easy that no fireworks will be a part of the concert.

For ticket holders of the “Brass, Brats and Brews” Big Band concert scheduled for Saturday, July 9, at the Pine Tree Stage at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, no changes are announced at this time and tickets are still available for purchase.

Music in the Mountains is celebrating their Ruby Anniversary and the milestone of bringing SummerFest and professional classical music and pops concerts to the Nevada County Community for more than 40 years.

Tickets for remaining SummerFest concerts are available at http://www.musicinthemountains.org or by calling the Music in the Mountains box office at 530-265-6124.

Source: Music in the Mountains