Music in the Mountains (MIM) Artistic Director and Choral Conductor Ryan Murray will hold auditions for the 60-voice MIM Chorus on September 11 and 18 between 5:30pm and 7:00 pm at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley (828 W. Main St.) in Grass Valley. Interested singers should be able to read music and have sight-reading skills. The individual auditions will be in three parts: vocalization, pitch memory and sight-singing.

The chorus rehearses Monday evenings, and September 11 is the first rehearsal of the fall semester, in preparation for the popular 2023 holiday concerts slated for December 9 and 10. In the spring, the chorus will perform the famous work Carmina Burana with the Folsom Lake Symphony at Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom, in addition to concerts during MIM’s SummerFest 2024.