Music in the Mountains (MIM) Artistic Director and Choral Conductor Ryan Murray will hold auditions for the 60-voice MIM Chorus on September 11 and 18 between 5:30pm and 7:00 pm at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley (828 W. Main St.) in Grass Valley. Interested singers should be able to read music and have sight-reading skills. The individual auditions will be in three parts: vocalization, pitch memory and sight-singing.
The chorus rehearses Monday evenings, and September 11 is the first rehearsal of the fall semester, in preparation for the popular 2023 holiday concerts slated for December 9 and 10. In the spring, the chorus will perform the famous work Carmina Burana with the Folsom Lake Symphony at Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom, in addition to concerts during MIM’s SummerFest 2024.
For an audition appointment or more information or please email Kevin Ross, MIM Operations Manager and Choir Liaison at info@musicinthemountains.org or call 530-265-6173.
The MIM Chorus is an auditioned group with roots dating back to the 1960s. Under the direction of Ryan Murray, highly acclaimed choral conductor, the group comprises experienced choral singers from the Grass Valley, Nevada City and Auburn areas. With weekly rehearsals and individual study and practice, the MIM Chorus is dedicated to presenting superior performances and maintaining professional standards of excellence. The chorus performs in two to four festivals annually and has premiered several new works from famous local composers. The group’s repertoire includes a range of acapella and major works with orchestra.
In addition to his work with Music in the Mountains, Ryan is Principal Pops Conductor for the Modesto Symphony Orchestra, Music Director for Auburn Symphony and Music Director for Opera Modesto
Ryan holds degrees, summa cum laude, in Bassoon Performance and Voice Performance from California State University, Sacramento, and holds a master’s degree, with distinction, in Music Business from the Berklee College of Music where he studied with industry professionals to develop tools for success in the modern music industry, including new technology, policy, law and finance. Ryan has a strong commitment to education and currently serves as the Director of Symphony Orchestra and Opera at California State University, Sacramento, and as the conductor for the Sacramento Youth Symphony’s premier orchestra.