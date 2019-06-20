Music in the Mountain receives donation matching gift of $40,000

Music in the Mountains, a resource for classical music and music education in Nevada County, announced a $40,000 matching donation for all donations received from now until the end of its summer concert series, which runs through July 3.

The money comes from the organization’s Board of Directors as Music in the Mountains prepares to bring to Nevada County the SummerFest Concert Series, according to a release.

“I’m inspired by our Board of Directors and by their clear commitment to great classical music concerts and education programs in our community,” said Terry Brown, Music in the Mountains’ Board President. “Our donors and our countless volunteers allow us to give the important gift of music to Nevada County and our neighbors.”

Across the United States, performing arts organizations rely on a complicated network of funding to create an annual budget, including corporate sponsorships, public endowments, private donations, and grants. The industry average nationwide sees most art organizations receiving only about 20% of their annual budgets from ticket sales. Sponsorships and donations are critical.

“We exist to inspire and engage Nevada County residents of all ages through great classical music and educational opportunities. We could not do this work without support,” says Jenny Darlington-Person, Music in the Mountains’ executive director. “I want my children’s children to have an opportunity for the same life-long music education I’ve had.”

Darlington-Person has a law degree from the University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law and spent nearly two decades as a lawyer before changing professions to lead the organization.

Darlington-Person was hired last year to head Music in the Mountains and brings a special and personal perspective to the role. Her family is three generations deep in the Music in the Mountains chorus, with both of her parents and her son singing in the June 27 performance of Carmina Burana.

“My hope is to fortify this organization for generations to come.”

Music in the Mountains has been a staple of the community for nearly 40 years, bringing classical music and music education to Nevada County.

Source: Music in the Mountains