Murphy Road closure Tuesday
Murphy Road from Lost River Road to Purdon Road will be closed to through traffic Tuesday.
Road work will be taking place due to hazardous trees bring removed, according to the Nevada County Public Works Department. The closure will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Please observe all traffic control signs and the instructions of onsite personnel,” said Trisha Tillotson, the acting director of Public Works. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience.”
Source: Nevada County Public Works
Grass Valley weather: Highs in the 90s through the weekend
The doldrums of summer have arrived for Grass Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User