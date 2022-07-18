facebook tracking pixel Murphy Road closure Tuesday | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Murphy Road closure Tuesday

News News |

Submitted to The Union

Murphy Road from Lost River Road to Purdon Road will be closed to through traffic Tuesday.

Road work will be taking place due to hazardous trees bring removed, according to the Nevada County Public Works Department. The closure will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Please observe all traffic control signs and the instructions of onsite personnel,” said Trisha Tillotson, the acting director of Public Works. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience.”

Source: Nevada County Public Works

FILE — Murphy Road from Lost River Road to Purdon Road will be closed to through traffic Tuesday, July 19.
The Union file photo by John Hart
News
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User