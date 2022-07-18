Murphy Road closure Tuesday

Murphy Road from Lost River Road to Purdon Road will be closed to through traffic Tuesday.

Road work will be taking place due to hazardous trees bring removed, according to the Nevada County Public Works Department. The closure will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Please observe all traffic control signs and the instructions of onsite personnel,” said Trisha Tillotson, the acting director of Public Works. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience.”

Source: Nevada County Public Works