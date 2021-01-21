Murder trial underway in car crash death of toddler

Nevada County Sheriff’s Deputy Damian Norden was driving home from work the night of March 12, 2018, when he spotted an object in the road, a booster seat on the shoulder and a vehicle with major damage. When he stopped and got out of his vehicle, he said, he realized the object was a young boy.

The driver of the overturned vehicle, Albert Jorge Silva, kept asking, “Where’s my son?” Norden said, adding that Silva had a “strong odor of alcohol” and was bleeding from the face.

Norden testified Thursday during the trial of Silva, who is facing a murder charge in the death of 2-year-old Quincy.

Silva, 41, was driving a 2007 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 20 near Harmony Ridge Road when he ran off the right side of the road and then over-corrected, with the car overturning several times, according to the report from the California Highway Patrol. Quincy was not restrained in an appropriate child safety seat and was ejected from the car, sustaining fatal blunt force injuries to his head and neck, authorities said.

Jerome Cheng testified that Silva had driven down to Elk Grove with Quincy that afternoon to go fishing with him and showed up with a BuzzBallz, a mixed cocktail in a can. Cheng said he saw Silva smoke a small marijuana joint, but testified that he did not drink anything else during the approximately four-hour visit.

CHP Officer Jason Bice testified that a “very distraught” Silva smelled of alcohol after the crash. According to Bice, Silva’s eyes were bloodshot and his speech was “thick and deliberate,” with his eyes not tracking normally during a field sobriety test.

Silva denied having consumed alcohol that day, but two breath tests showed his blood alcohol levels as being above the legal limit, Bice testified.

Silva’s trial, which began Tuesday in Nevada County Superior Court with jury selection, will resume today. He remained in custody Thursday on a no-bail warrant, jail staff stated.

Quincy Silva, left, and his mother Daisy. Albert Silva, Quincy’s father, is in trial on murder charges in his death following a car crash.

