Murder trial set to begin today

The prosecution and defense are set to deliver opening statements this morning in Nevada County Superior Court in the trial for a man accused of two counts of murder.

Prosecutors say that Michael Pocock, 38, fatally shot Rabecca Mershon of Grass Valley and David Dominguez of Loomis in May 2019 on the 500 block of Glenwood Road.

In a December 2019 preliminary hearing, a forensic pathologist testified that both Mershon, 25, and Dominguez, 39, were killed by multiple gunshot wounds. Dominguez sustained three shots to the head and neck and was found outside. Mershon was shot in the head, chest, arm, shoulder and hand, and was found face down inside the basement where the couple was “camping out.”

Both Mershon and Dominguez had methamphetamine in their systems, the forensic pathologist said.

Scott Ingram, the landlord of the property Pocock rented at the time, testified that he permitted the victims to stay in one of his properties so they could save money.

Pocock told authorities he shot Dominguez and Mershon in self-defense, District Attorney’s Investigator Dominic La Fountain said.

According to Pocock’s interview, Dominguez and Mershon became agitated when he denied them blankets and marijuana. Mershon was “egging” Dominguez on, Pocock told investigators, when he saw Dominguez reach for his pocket and believed he had a handgun.

“I just reacted, I shot first,” Pocock said in a transcript of the recorded interview, a portion of which was read by Deputy Public Defender Tamara Zuromskis.

Pocock told La Fountain that after he shot Dominguez, Mershon started screaming. He fired one shot and then followed her as she ran into the basement, continuing to shoot.

Under cross-examination, La Fountain testified during the hearing that Pocock expressed remorse, saying he would regret the shooting for the rest of his life and wished he could “jump into a DeLorean and go back and fix this.”

