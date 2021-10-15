Murder trial set for next year

The trial of two men accused in the slaying of a 70-year-old Vietnam veteran was rescheduled Friday for the fifth time since the death occurred in 2018.

Sean Bryant, 53, and Michael McCauley, 43, are set for trial March 22. The two men face first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of Stan Norman. Bryant also faces a torture charge. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.

During Friday’s hearing to determine the March court date, McCauley’s attorney, Kelly Lynn Babineau, requested a trial date to be set at the court’s earliest convenience. Given that the next available court date was not for several months, Babineau requested the court consider scheduling the trial earlier if other slots become available.

Bryant and McCauley “appeared” in court via Zoom from the Nevada County Jail. Both men have both been held without bail since their 2018 arrest.

The accused were originally due to stand trial in February 2020, but it was postponed. That was followed by a series of postponements due to complications experienced by the court as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trial was then set to start this past July, but was postponed because of the resignations of the county’s previous district attorney and his assistant district attorney, the latter of whom was prosecuting the case.

After the transition, prosecutors requested additional time to review the case. Nevada County’s new District Attorney Jesse Wilson is now handling the case.

The trial, expected last month, has now been pushed to March.

The co-defendants were first arrested around May 2018 in connection with the suspected murder of Norman. The man’s remains were found on the 13000 block of Sadie D Drive.

Prosecutors allege that Bryant, with help from McCauley, beat Norman to death at a Nevada City residence. The slaying purportedly took place in April 2018, but the two men were not arrested until the following month, after investigators said they linked both suspects to Norman’s death.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com

Sean Bryant

