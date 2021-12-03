Murder trial set for next month

A man facing a murder charge, whose case was initially dismissed in 2018, has demanded his right to a speedy trial after an appeals court overturned the dismissal, sending the case back to Nevada County.

Finley Fultz, 32, is accused in the July 2014 fatal shooting of Isaac Zafft, which prosecutors claim happened when Fultz and two others attempted to rob a Penn Valley marijuana grow.

On Friday, Fultz’s trial was set for Jan. 25.

This date was chosen to fall within a window of 60 days, using Nov. 30, the date the appeals court transferred jurisdiction back to the trial court, as a starting point.

Fultz’s defense attorney, David Brooks, said Friday that he believed Jan. 25 was “awfully optimistic” with regard to the volume of material that needs to be reviewed prior to the trial, and that he was not certain he would be ready at that time.

“But, I’m also obligated to convey my client’s position on time waiver, and he’s made that clear to me several times now,” said Brooks. He went on to confirm to Nevada County Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin that he was demanding a speedy trial on Fultz’s behalf.

If it came to the point that he was not ready in time, said Brooks, he would potentially ask the court for a postponement, arguing that the client’s right to competent counsel trumps the right to a speedy trial.

Tice-Raskin stated his agreement with Brooks that there are situations in which an attorney, despite their client’s desires, may ultimately indicate that they are not ready to proceed with a trial within the 60-day period due to the need to adequately prepare.

“But, given the record presented, I will set the matter of trial as requested,” said Tice-Raskin. “I will leave it to you, Mr. Brooks, to file any motion that you believe is appropriate, or to otherwise proceed on the appointed day.”

Asked if he had any information indicating the potential length of the upcoming trial, Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Robert Burns answered that he did not, although he gave a “rough” estimate of one month.

A judge in October 2018 declared a mistrial in Fultz’s case. That was followed two months later by the case’s dismissal, with the judge stating that authorities “repeatedly violated” constitutional principles by ignoring or bypassing Fultz’s rights. The decision was appealed, and overturned earlier this year.

Fultz remained jailed Friday, records state.

