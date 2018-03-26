Murder Trial: Jury finds Jason Schuller sane at time of William Tackett homicide

UPDATE at 10:39 am.:

Jurors took under an hour on Monday to decide that Jason Schuller was legally sane when he killed William Tackett on March 20, 2016.

A jury in December convicted Schuller of first-degree murder, but could reach no decision about his sanity at the time of the fatal shooting. That led to a retrial on the sanity issue only for Schuller, who pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Testimony ended Thursday in the retrial, with jurors returning at 9 a.m. Monday to begin deliberations. They had a verdict around 9:40 a.m.

"They found justice, true justice," said Heather Tackett, William Tackett’s daughter. "I think that everyone who knew him knew that he was legally sane. It’s a victory for my dad."

Check back for more on this story.

Recommended Stories For You

Initially posted:

Jurors in the murder trial charging Jason Schuller in connection with the March 2016 fatal shooting of William Tacket found Schuller was legally sane at the time of the killing.

The ruling came this morning just three days after the judge in the trial denied a defense attorney’s motion asking for a mistrial, dismissing the argument prosecutors acted inconsistently during the guilt and sanity phases of trial.

Check back for more updates.

BREAKING: #NevCo jury finds Jason Schuller was legally sane at time he killed William Tackett. — Alan Riquelmy (@ARiquelmy) March 26, 2018