Murder trial expected to start April 19

The trial of two men accused of murder in the 2018 slaying of 70-year-old Stan Norman is intended to start April 19, Nevada County Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin said Friday.

Following multiple prior delays, Michael McCauley, 43, and Sean Bryant, 53, were previously set to stand trial Sept. 3, but a request filed by McCauley’s defense attorney, Kelly Babineau, to vacate that trial date was granted by Tice-Raskin that month.

Prosecutors say Norman was killed by McCauley and Bryant, both of whom have pleaded not guilty, at a Nevada City residence in 2018. The two men were arrested that year and have remained in custody since.

In a Friday hearing with attorneys to confirm trial readiness, Tice-Raskin stated that McCauley and Bryant’s trial would take place immediately following the trial of Michael Pocock, a man accused of two counts of murder in an unrelated case.

Prosecutors say that Pocock, 38, fatally shot Rabecca Mershon of Grass Valley and David Dominguez of Loomis in May 2019.

Pocock’s trial is set to begin in March, said Tice-Raskin.

The court’s hope, he said, is that jury selection for the McCauley and Bryant trial be completed to a substantial degree by April 7, and that all parties be prepared for the trial to commence April 19.

Statements from counsel in this case indicated that the trial is estimated to last four weeks, he added.

Another trial readiness conference was set for Feb. 14, at which point Tice-Raskin said it would be optimal to confirm if the suggested schedule will be acceptable to all.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com

