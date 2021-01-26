Murder trial continues in toddler’s car crash death

A man on trial for murder in the death of his 2-year-old son following a car crash grew visibly emotional Tuesday during testimony from an emergency room physician.

Albert Jorge Silva covered his face, later wiping tears from his eyes, as Dr. Kevin Kuhn described the injuries sustained by Quincy Silva when he was ejected from the car on March 12, 2018.

Authorities allege Albert Silva had been drinking and had smoked marijuana in the hours before the crash on Highway 20.

Silva, 41, was driving a Ford Focus westbound near Harmony Ridge Road when he ran off the right side of the road and then over-corrected, with the car overturning several times, according to the report from the California Highway Patrol. Quincy was not restrained in an appropriate child safety seat and was ejected, landing in the roadway, authorities said.

Silva’s trial began last week in Nevada County Superior Court, with testimony from witnesses at the scene of the crash. CHP Officer Jason Bice testified Thursday that two breath tests showed Silva’s blood alcohol levels as being above the legal limit.

On Tuesday, Kuhn testified that Quincy had “suffered catastrophic blunt force trauma” and told the jury he had opened his chest with a scalpel to relieve possible pressure from internal bleeding, but was unsuccessful in the effort to revive him.

Quincy’s injuries did not appear to have been caused by having been run over by a vehicle, Kuhn said.

Toxicologist Jon Knapp testified regarding the effects of alcohol and marijuana use on driving, noting that Silva’s blood alcohol content could have been as high as 0.15 percent — nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08 — at the time of the crash, based on the test results two and a half hours later.

Silva’s trial was to be postponed today due to weather, and it was unclear if it would resume Thursday.

He remained in custody Tuesday on a no-bail warrant, jail staff stated.

