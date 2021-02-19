Murder suspect granted $1M bail

A judge has granted $1 million bail for a murder suspect who has been in custody on a no-bail warrant since his arrest last October.

Michael Raymond Stine, 60, was arrested in connection with the Oct. 8 stabbing death of Shelby Comeaux II, 48, in the 14000 block of Garden Bar Road.

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies found Stine after responding around 10 p.m. that night and finding Comeaux suffering from “penetrating sharp force wounds.” Despite first aid, Comeaux was later pronounced dead, a sheriff’s spokesman has said. Stine was detained at the scene and taken to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning before being arrested on a murder charge.

Stine remained in custody Friday.

Stine had been renting a room to Comeaux, a family member has said.

Stine has pleaded not guilty. In November, criminal proceedings were suspended after a doubt was raised as to his mental competency, court records state. He was found competent after a psychiatric evaluation, however.

A bail review hearing took place Thursday and Judge Scott Thomsen set Stine’s bail at $1 million, said his defense attorney, David Alkire.

Alkire had requested bail be set at $100,000, said Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh, who opposed the motion.

According to Walsh, the Nevada County bail schedule for murder does call for no bail, but a defendant is entitled to have bail set unless there are special circumstances. Those circumstances include a specific threat to others, he said.

“I tried to argue that the defendant posed a potential risk to others, but the judge did not agree,” Walsh said.

Alkire said he likely will ask for a bail reduction following the preliminary hearing into the evidence against Stine, which is scheduled for March 9.

