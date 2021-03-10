Murder charge upheld in Nevada County stabbing death case

A Nevada County judge on Wednesday found enough evidence to hold Michael Stine on a murder charge in the stabbing death of Shelby Comeaux II last fall.

Stine, 60, was arrested after Nevada County sheriff’s deputies responded Oct. 8 to his residence in the 14000 block of Garden Bar Road, and found Comeaux, 48, suffering from penetrating stab wounds. Comeaux, who was renting a room from Stine, was later pronounced dead.

Stine has pleaded not guilty.

During a preliminary hearing into the evidence against Stine in Nevada County Superior Court, witness William Clark testified Tuesday about the events leading up to the stabbing. The hearing continued Wednesday with testimony from Nevada County Sheriff’s Detective Andrew Liller.

After the hearing, Judge Scott Thomsen reinstated no bail at the request of the District Attorney’s Office, said Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh.

Stine was originally booked with no bail, but a visiting judge in February had OK’d a $1 million bond, Walsh said.

Stine will return to court on March 22 for a formal arraignment.

